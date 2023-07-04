Asantehene orders dissolution of Kotoko board, management

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the owner of the club

The Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has ordered the dissolution of both the board and management of Asante Kotoko.

The board, now defunct, was established in 2020 with businessman Dr. Kwame Kyei as its chair while Mr. Jude Arthur served as vice. Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Kwamena Mensah, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Kofi Amoah Abban, MD of RigWorld Oil Group, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, James Osei Brown, CEO Joshob Construction Company, Nana Ankobeahene of Asanteman – Baffour Kwame Kusi, Alhaji Lamin and Joseph Yaw Adu were the other members on the board.



Although stacked with resourceful and experienced minds, its inability to resolve serious conflicts meant success was limited.



Conflicts between board chair Dr. Kwame Kyei and Chief Executive Officer, Yaw Amponsah were a constant feature of the past three years.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM last month, Nana Yaw Amponsah admitted the relationship between the pair had turned sour.

“I don’t have any issue with Dr. Kwame Kyei as I sit. I give him the maximum respect wherever and whenever I meet him, but our relationship and how to communicate as CEO and his board chairman is not good like the beginning.”



While the fractious relationship between the pair and the divisiveness among board members are said to have displeased the Asantehene, sources say, in the owner’s assessment, the board and its management failed mandate, which, among many things, was to create a commercial viable entity.



A new direction for the club will be communicated in due course.