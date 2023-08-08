Asantehene warns Asante Kotoko IMC not to interfere in the work of Prosper Ogum

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has issued a stern warning to the Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko not to interfere in the work of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

He wants to coach to sign his own players and make his own selections so he could be held accountable for his decisions.



A report from Kumasi-based Akoma FM said the life patron of the Porcupine Warriors wants to coach to be sacked if his decisions backfire.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appointed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to see to the operation of Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The appointment of the IMC comes following the dissolving of the previous management of the team following the end of their tenure.



Other members of the IMC include former Ghana head coach, James Akwasi Appiah and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi who will serve as the Administrative Manager of the club and Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah.



The Interim Management Committee is to meet the statutory demands for the Premier League ahead of the new season.