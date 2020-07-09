Sports News

AshGold CEO targets semi-finals spot in the CAF Confederations Cup

Emmanuel Frimpong, CEO, Ashantigold

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold Emmanuel Frimpong has set sight on reaching the semi-final stage of the CAF Confederations Cup competition next season.

The Miners are set to represent Ghana in next year’s inter-club competition as the holders of the NC Special tier-II Cup following the Ghana Football Association decision to cancelled the 2019/20 season.



The Miners will represent the West Africans in the Confederation Cup while Kotoko will be in the Champions League.



Speaking on Ashh FM on his club target, Frimpong disclosed the club’s target is to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

“Our target is the semi-finals stage of the competition, and the aim is to put Ashantigold on the African Football map as one of the biggest football clubs,”



“We are searching for young talented players to help the experience once to reach our target,” he said.



Ashantigold were eliminated in the last season competition by Tunisian club RS Berkane.

