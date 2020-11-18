AshGold to miss key duo for Hearts clash

The Miners travel to face Hearts of Oak on November 24

Obuasi-based AshantiGold SC have been hit with a major injury blow as they prepare for their upcoming league fixture against Hearts Of Oak.

The Miners travel to face Hearts of Oak in a Ghana Premier League match week 2 fixture at the Accra Sports stadium on November 24.



They have however been robbed of 2 key players; attacking midfielder Mark Agyekum and center-back Samed Ibrahim.

The two picked up injuries in the club’s opening league game against Karela United and the early prognosis is that they will be out for at least 2 weeks.



Their absence is definitely going to hurt the plans of AshGold head Coach Milovan Cerkovic.