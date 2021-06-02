AshGolds’s Thomas Duah still harbors Top 4 ambition

Acting head coach of AshantiGold SC, Thomas Duah, has said that his side has not given up hopes of making the Top 4 at the end of the season.

The Miners have endured a topsy turvy campaign so far and are currently out of the top half of the Premier league table.



AshGold’s weekend loss to Legon Cities saw them drop to 10th on the standings with just 34 points accumulated after 27 matches as 9 points separate them and the Top 4 spot now.



Thomas Duah despite this gloomy record sees light at the end of the tunnel for the Miners.



According to him, AshGold will overcome their troubles to finish in the Top 4 at the end of the campaign.

“If we win 2 matches on the bounce, we shall edge closer to the Top 4. Our points tally isn’t good but when it comes to head to head, we are in good position. So if we win consecutive games we’re good to go,” Thomas Duah told Asempa FM.



“We have Asante Kotoko next, and then we play (Ebusua) Dwarfs and then we play Aduana Stars and WAFA, if we fare good in these games, getting to the Top 4 won’t be difficult”, he said.



