AshTown Ladies midfielder returns to the pitch one-month after giving birth

Firdaus Yakubu, a mother of two who plays for Ghana Women’s Premier League side AshTown Ladies has opened up on how she combines her professional career and motherhood.

Firdaus returned to the field just one month after leaving the labour ward with her second child.



According to her, it is not really difficult for a young girl to play active football in the country and also being a mother but admitted that there is a difference in physique after giving birth to her two kids.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, on Happy 98.9FM, Firdaus said she is passionate about football hence she decided to make a quick return to the field just one month after giving birth to her second child because she wanted to play in the league.



“I am always happy seeing my kids at the park when I am playing. They are always cheering me up which gives me motivation and encourages me to do more. I want to play football to the highest level hence I need someone to manage me and help me achieve my dream because I want to do great things in Football."

Firdaus, a former student of T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School scored a brace for her side in the Ghana Women’s Premier League matchday four game against Fabulous Ladies.



She dedicated her two goals on that day to her kids who came to watch the game.



