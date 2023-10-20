Ashaiman Divisional Council appreciates AA Sports International after Homowo Soccer Festival

Founder of AA, Mark Adu Amofah (left) with Nii Annang Adzor

The Ashaiman Divisional Council has sent words of appreciation to AA Sports International after the Ashaiman Homowo Soccer Tournament was successfully held in August, 2023.

The registered non-profit organization based supported the three-day event in Ashaiman with sports equipment to mark the 2023 Homowo Celebration.



AA Sports International have offered support to schools, football clubs among others as it is keen on children development through sports and education.



The Ashaiman Divisional Council through the letter of appreciation said" We extended our warm greetings to all sponsors who contributed immensely towards the 2023 Ashaiman Homowo Festival Activities"



"We appreciate your kind support for this year's Homowo festivities which has uplifted the image of Ashaiman to the world through the media platforms"



"Though the letters for support came late, you have proved beyond reasonable doubt that you have Ashaiman at heart in times like this, we render an apology for the stress you went through to support the Homowo events"

"We say AYEKOO for your effort by supporting and may the good Lord bless your business with abundant resources and replenish your hard work to increase your production", the letter said.



AA Sports International is set to organize a two-day sports symposium with the date and venue yet to be disclosed.



LSN