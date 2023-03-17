10
Ashaiman astroturf to be named after slain soldier – Kennedy Agyapong

Sherif Imoro Ashaiman.png The late Sherrif Imoro

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that the late military officer, Sherrif Imoro will have the Ashaiman Astroturf project named after him.

Kennedy Agyapong who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Eastern region, revealed this during a visit to the late Sherrif Imoro's family on March 17, 2023. Agyapong led a delegation of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

“The project will be named after the young man,” Kennedy Agyapong is quoted to have said during the visit according to a 3newsonline.com report.

The March 7 military swoop

Dozens of military officers stormed Ashaiman in the operation that saw some soldiers entering the town in trucks, with an armoured car plus a helicopter hovering over the town.

The exercise is said to be in response to the gruesome murder of a young soldier, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, by some unidentified persons on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Videos of the invasion shared across social media show various forms of assault being meted on residents by the rampaging officers who subjected some of the residents to severe beatings.

In a statement released in the early hours of March 8, the Ghana Armed Forces admitted authorizing the swoop which led to the arrest of 184 persons, as well as the seizure of suspected illegal drugs.

In the said statement, they also acknowledged excesses may have resulted in the swoop but failed to apologize for or commit to conduct a probe on same.

All 184 suspects have since been released by the ilitary whiles six people have been arrested for their roles in the murder.

However, Sherrif Imoro, who was a Muslim, was buried following Islamic tradition at the military cemetery on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

