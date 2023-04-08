Ashaiman deserves at least three Astro-turfs – Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofah

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofah has bemoaned the lack of sports infrastructure, particularly Astro-turfs in Ashaiman.

According to Adu Amofah, the Ashaiman community has produced great footballers for Ghana and deserves to have some standardized pitches for the younger generation.



He told GhanaWeb in an interview that Ashaiman should by now have at least three Astro-turfs dotted strategically in the various sub-communities.



Whiles commending the government for the One-Constituency-One-Astro-turf initiative, the former Ghana international stated that Ashaiman should have been one of the first communities to have benefited from the policy.



Adu Amofah was concerned that the plethora of soccer talents in Ashaiman would remain untapped due to the absence of good pitches in the community.



“That city has produced a lot of good players for Ghana and the majority of the youth there love to play soccer. A lot of the things that go on in that community could have been avoided as the youth would channel their energies into football but here lies the case where we do not even have an average field to play on. How can they be motivated to get into it?

“I’m not happy with the situation. At least three or four pitches will be enough for Ashaiman. All the communities in Tema have pitches and nothing is happening in Ashaiman.”.



Meanwhile, the chairman of the Defence Committee of Parliament has hinted of the construction of an Astro-turf in Ashaiman.



Kennedy Agyapong who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central region revealed this during a visit to the late Sherrif Imoro's family on March 17, 2023. Agyapong led a delegation of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.



“The project will be named after the young man,” Kennedy Agyapong is quoted to have said during the visit according to a 3newsonline.com report.



Mark Adu Amofah began his career at Young Brazilians in Ashaiman before going on to play for Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko where he became a cult hero in Kumasi for his impressive goal-scoring prowess.