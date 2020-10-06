AshantiGold SC complete signing of Burkina Faso goalkeeper Mohamed Bailou

AshantiGold SC have completed the signing of Burkina Faso goalkeeper Mohamed Bailou, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 29-year-old is joining on a free transfer after his contract with Racing Club d'Abidjan expired at the end of the 2019/2020 season.



Bailou joined the Abidjan based club in 2018 from Burkinabe side Racing Club Bobo-Dioulasso on a two-year deal.

The talented goalkeeper has played for the Burkina Faso U23 team.



Bailou has one international cap for Burkina Faso when he kept the posts during an international friendly against Kazakhstan on 12 May 2015.