Sports News

AshantiGold SC complete signing of central defender Empem Dacosta

Defender, Empem Dacosta

AshantiGold SC have completed the signing of defender Empem Dacosta on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The versatile defender will augment the Miners' squad for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.



AshantiGold sealed the acquisition of the former Asante Kotoko SC defender on Wednesday following fruitful negotiations.



Dacosta parted ways with Asante Kotoko after mutually terminating their contract.

The 23-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors in July 2019 from Karela United FC.



Dacosta was a key member of the Karela side that earned them promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight in 2017.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.