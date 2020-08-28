0
Sports News Fri, 28 Aug 2020

AshantiGold SC completes signing of former Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Stephen Bentil

Fb Img 157484203149849824930969494341757003622510858762858 Midfielder Stephen Nana Bentil

AshantiGold SC has completed the signing of former Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder, Stephen Nana Bentil on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Bentil has been unattached since July 2019 after refusing to extend his expired contract.

The versatile midfielder has penned down a two-year deal with the Gold and Black outfit ahead of the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old came close to joining the Obuasi based side at the beginning of the 2019/2020 campaign but a deal couldn't be reached.

Bentil was a key player for Cape Coast based side since joining them in 2016.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

