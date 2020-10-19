AshantiGold SC head coach Roberto Landi goes missing over unpaid entitlements

AshantiGold SC head coach, Roberto Landi has left the club without permission, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Italian trainer has left the Obuasi-based club after disagreements with the management over his entitlements.



Landi signed a contract with AshantiGold in February 2020 after reaching an agreement to be the head coach of the club.



He went back to Italy due to the break-in football activities in Ghana due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The former Liberia head coach arrived in the country in September 2020 to begin his adventure with the Miners after the government lifted the ban imposed on football.



Landi is requesting for his unpaid salaries since he signed the contract with the Miners but the club has refused to honour the demands.



He worked in Lithuania, Georgia, Libya, Belgium, Scotland and Hungary before heading to Ghana.