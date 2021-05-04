AshantiGold coach goes AWOL

Romain Folz has left his role as Ashgold coach

A little over one month after taking over the job, Romain Folz has reportedly left his position as head coach of AshantiGold.

It has been reported widely that the French coach left the shores of Ghana on Monday without the knowledge of AshantiGold.



Romain Folz is believed to have clashed with executives of AshantiGold over the direction the club was headed.



Folz has been in charge of the Obuasi based club for only one month since his arrival and played five matches.

He won and lost two respectively and drew one. His famous victory came via a penalty against Accra Hearts of Oak.



Thomas Duah, the assistant coach has taken charge in acting capacity as the club seek a new head coach.



Duah will lead AshantiGold when they host Eleven Wonders at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, May 9, 2021.