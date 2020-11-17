AshantiGold duo Samed Ibrahim and Mark Agyekum ruled out for two weeks

Tue, 17 Nov 2020 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana Premier League giants AshantiGold have suffered a major injury blow with two of their starters Samed Ibrahim and Mark Agyekum ruled out of action for two weeks due to injuries.
The duo picked up their respective injuries against Karela United.
The game ended 2-2 on the day.
The goals came from McCarthy and Hans Kwofie for the hosts. For Karela, Taylor and Samuel Owusu scored for them.
The miners will play matchday two against Hearts of Oak on 24th November.
The game was initially scheduled for 21st November but the GFA postponed it.
Source: footballghana.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Liberty Professionals held by Bechem United
- GPL: Hearts of Oak’s week 2 clash with Ashgold rescheduled
- 2020/21 GPL: Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon bemoans profligacy in stalemate against Inter Allies
- 2020/21 GPL: Inter Allies coach admits missing Victorien Adebayor after dour draw against Dreams FC
- Coronavirus stricken Hearts second game postponed
- Read all related articles