AshantiGold duo Samed Ibrahim and Mark Agyekum ruled out for two weeks

AshantiGold player, Samed Ibrahim

Ghana Premier League giants AshantiGold have suffered a major injury blow with two of their starters Samed Ibrahim and Mark Agyekum ruled out of action for two weeks due to injuries.

The duo picked up their respective injuries against Karela United.



The game ended 2-2 on the day.



The goals came from McCarthy and Hans Kwofie for the hosts. For Karela, Taylor and Samuel Owusu scored for them.

The miners will play matchday two against Hearts of Oak on 24th November.



The game was initially scheduled for 21st November but the GFA postponed it.