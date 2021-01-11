AshantiGold edge Great Olympics in Accra

Ashgold have moved joint top on the league log together with Bechem United on 15 points

Great Olympics succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AshantiGold SC in a match-day eight encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A second-half strike by substitute Yaw Annor was enough to secure the spoils for the away side who moved joint top on the league log together Bechem United on 15 points.



AshantiGold started the game on a bright note and striker Hans Kwofie could have put the away side in the lead in the fourth minute after a defensive mix-up in the Olympics backline but his shot on goal skewed narrowly wide.



AshantiGold were largely dominated in the opening minutes but it was Great Olympics who took the lead against the run off play with a superbly taken strike by their talisman Gladson Awako on the 15th-minute mark.



Past the half-hour mark, Isaac Opoku Agyeman and Hans Kwofie had clear cut chances to restore parity for the Elephants but couldn't utilize those opportunities.



But they did get the equalizer in first-half added time through Amos Addai who kept his composure inside the penalty box and struck home for AshantiGold.

The second half did kick start with AshantiGold on the front foot and took the lead through substitute Yaw Annor who delivered a superb strike outside the penalty box.



The game was certainly opened with Great Olympics being more purposeful in the attacking third as they searched for the equalizer.



Great Olympics came close in getting the equalizer in the 70th minute after defender Ebenezer Sekyere headed wide from a Gladson Awako's corner kick.



AshantiGold did start their delaying antics with the flow of the game being sporadically halted to the despair of Great Olympics bench.



AshantiGold did manage the late stages of the game very well and secured maximum points.