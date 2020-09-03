Sports News

AshantiGold join race for teenage star Anim Cudjoe

Asanti Kotoko player, Mathew Cudjoe

Ghanaian top-flight club Ashantigold SC has made an offer for teenage sensation Mathew Cudjoe, his manager Samuel Anim Addo has revealed.

The 17-year-old Ghana youth international spent last season on loan at Asante Kotoko where he made a huge impression.



Cudjoe has since become a subject of transfer tug-of-war involving several clubs, including the Porcupine Warriors who have enquired about his services.



Kotoko's regional rivals, Ashantigold, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season have become the latest to request for the teenage prodigy.

“I can tell you that even Ashantigold has made a request for him, not only Kotoko; and so many other clubs that I can’t mention,” Anim Addo told Citi Sports in an interview.



“There are also offers from European clubs and but for COVID, he may have been outside the country by now because of the program that we had... but we are not in a rush at all. Even if he has to play in the local league, he will have to play for a club that is good for his development,’’ the Ghana FA executive council member added.



Cudjoe has had trials with Bayern Munich in Germany before returning to Kotoko last season.

