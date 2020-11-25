AshantiGold midfielder David Abagna satisfied with draw against Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 2-2 with Ashantigold on matchday two

AshantiGold SC midfielder, David Abagna Sandan is content with his sides 2-2 draw against Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners came from behind two times to earn the vital away point at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday night.



The Phobians opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Kojo Obeng Jnr. after pouncing on a defensive error.



Hans Kwofie drew the visitor's level a few minutes after recess.



Obeng Jnr. scored again to put Accra Hearts of Oak in the lead in the 80th minute.

Kwofie scored in the dying embers of the game with a sublime header to get the equalizer for the Gold and Black outfit.



"It wasn't an easy game. Coming to play against Hearts of Oak is always of high intensity and we getting a draw against them is good for us," he said after the game.



"It is an away fixture so the draw is good."



AshantiGold takes on Burkina Faso counterparts Salitas FC in the first leg of the Preliminary Round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, November, 29 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.