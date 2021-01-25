AshantiGold's talisman Appiah McCarthy out for two for months due to injury

Appiah McCarthy's injury is a major to Ashgold

Ashanti Gold have been handed a severe blow with star midfielder Appiah McCarthy facing an eight-week injury spell on the sidelines.

The free-kick genius is reported to have suffered a ligament injury during last Friday's 5-2 defeat to Legon Cities FC.



He had to substitute in that match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



''He can't play next match,'' AshGold's team doctor George Chidi told Oyerepa FM.

''After the examination, it's most likely he sustained lateral collateral ligament injury.



''I am expecting to receive the MRI result by today but he could be out for 6 to 8 weeks.''



McCarthy has been a driving force for the Miners and has scored three goals- all through set pieces- in the ten-week-old Ghana Premier League.