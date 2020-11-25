AshantiGold trainer Milovan Cirkovic pleased with draw against Hearts of Oak

AshantiGold SC head coach Milovan Cirkovic

AshantiGold SC head coach Milovan Cirkovic has expressed his satisfaction over their draw with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners came from behind twice to hold the Phobians to a 2-2 stalemate at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday in matchday two.



Kojo Obeng Jnr. scored twice for Hearts of Oak whereas Hans Kwofie also score twice for AshantiGold.



"We played against a very strong team (Hearts of Oak). We played so well and that's how I wanted it," Cirkovic told reporters.

"For us to get the equaliser very late in the game to make it 2-2 is good for us. I am very satisfied with how we played. I am pleased with one point."



The Gold and Black outfit have picked two points from the two games played so far in 2020/2021 campaign having drawn both games with 2-2 scorelines.



AshantiGold will be hosting Burkina Faso side Salitas FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round on Sunday at the Len Clay stadium.