4
Sports News Sun, 12 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

AshantiGold unveils iGimel Sportswear as new kits sponsor

WhatsApp Image 2020 07 08 At 9 Ashantigold.jpeg Ashantigold S.C new jersey

Listen to the Article

AshantiGold has announced iGimel Sportswear as their new kits sponsor for the 2020/21 season.

The club took to Twitter to introduce the deal but terms and duration of the contract remain undisclosed.

Earlier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Frimpong told Kumasi-based Oyerapa FM, the club has been promised some cash components if they reach the final of next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

AshantiGold will pocket US$ 150,000 for a semi-final berth and an additional US$ 200,000 should they reach the final.

Last month, the Ghana Football Association selected AshantiGold to represent the country in next season's Confederation Cup after the league was terminated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: