AshantiGold unveils iGimel Sportswear as new kits sponsor

Click to read all about coronavirus →
AshantiGold has announced iGimel Sportswear as their new kits sponsor for the 2020/21 season.
The club took to Twitter to introduce the deal but terms and duration of the contract remain undisclosed.
Earlier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Frimpong told Kumasi-based Oyerapa FM, the club has been promised some cash components if they reach the final of next season's CAF Confederation Cup.
AshantiGold will pocket US$ 150,000 for a semi-final berth and an additional US$ 200,000 should they reach the final.
Last month, the Ghana Football Association selected AshantiGold to represent the country in next season's Confederation Cup after the league was terminated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
?? We announce iGimel Sportswear as our official kits sponsor.— Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) July 12, 2020
???? Introducing...our home kit for the 2020/2021 season.#Miners???????? pic.twitter.com/3g2XFY5JHd
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghana player transfer window to open in August
- King Faisal Babes ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC
- ‘Our players are not up to standard’ – King Faisal CEO declares
- Where is the over Ghc100,000 donation for victims? - Jerome Otchere asks Kotoko
- Mohammed Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian teenager after Ajax move
- Read all related articles