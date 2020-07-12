Sports News

AshantiGold unveils iGimel Sportswear as new kits sponsor

Ashantigold S.C new jersey

AshantiGold has announced iGimel Sportswear as their new kits sponsor for the 2020/21 season.

The club took to Twitter to introduce the deal but terms and duration of the contract remain undisclosed.



Earlier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Frimpong told Kumasi-based Oyerapa FM, the club has been promised some cash components if they reach the final of next season's CAF Confederation Cup.



AshantiGold will pocket US$ 150,000 for a semi-final berth and an additional US$ 200,000 should they reach the final.

Last month, the Ghana Football Association selected AshantiGold to represent the country in next season's Confederation Cup after the league was terminated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





?? We announce iGimel Sportswear as our official kits sponsor.



???? Introducing...our home kit for the 2020/2021 season.#Miners???????? pic.twitter.com/3g2XFY5JHd — Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) July 12, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.