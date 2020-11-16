Ashantigold 2-2 Kerala: Miners drop points at home

Obuasi Ashantigold welcomed Karela United to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium for the opening fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Five minutes into the game, Karela United proved superior when star boy Diawisie Taylor finished a counter break beautifully following a sweet pass from midfielder Evans Sarfo to make it 1-0.



Appiah McCarthy equalized for the hosts when his deflected free-kick beat goalkeeper Ansah Foforo to level matters before the break.



After the recess, the hosts went ahead in the game for the first time as former Medeama SC striker, Hans Kwofie headed home a beautiful cross from Left(back Bashiru.

The visitors equalised on the 62nd minutes with a fine striker’s finish from Samuel Ofori to make it 2-2.



The hosts missed glaring chances in the second half and had to pay for the missed opportunities as they share the spoils with their opponents in matchday one of the 2020-21 season.