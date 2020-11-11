Ashantigold, Kotoko, other clubs celebrate Hearts of Oak’s 109th birthday

Asante Kotoko SC

Ashantigold SC has joined their regional rivals Asante Kotoko to celebrate Ghana's oldest club, Accra Hearts of Oak, on its 109th birthday.

Today, November 11, 2020, marks the 109 years of existence since Accra Hearts of Oak was founded.



Some Ghana Premier League clubs including Legon Cities, Medeama, Ashantigold, and Liberty Professionals have taken to Twitter to celebrate the Phobians on their birthday.



Accra Hearts of Oak's arch-rival, Asante Kotoko, also joined the celebrations on Twitter but the regional rivals of the Phobians, Accra Great Olympics FC is yet to celebrate the Phobians as of the time this story is being filed.



See some of the tweets below:





Happy Anniversary Phobia https://t.co/dUwrilsoRq — Liberty Professionals FC (@LibertyProfFC) November 11, 2020

From all of us @LegonCitiesFC, we wish @HeartsOfOakGH a big 109th birthday. pic.twitter.com/pQli9mC9mw — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) November 11, 2020