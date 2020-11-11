Ashantigold, Kotoko, other clubs celebrate Hearts of Oak’s 109th birthday

Ashantigold SC has joined their regional rivals Asante Kotoko to celebrate Ghana's oldest club, Accra Hearts of Oak, on its 109th birthday.
Today, November 11, 2020, marks the 109 years of existence since Accra Hearts of Oak was founded.
Some Ghana Premier League clubs including Legon Cities, Medeama, Ashantigold, and Liberty Professionals have taken to Twitter to celebrate the Phobians on their birthday.
Accra Hearts of Oak's arch-rival, Asante Kotoko, also joined the celebrations on Twitter but the regional rivals of the Phobians, Accra Great Olympics FC is yet to celebrate the Phobians as of the time this story is being filed.
See some of the tweets below:
Happy Anniversary Phobia https://t.co/dUwrilsoRq— Liberty Professionals FC (@LibertyProfFC) November 11, 2020
Happy birthday to the @HeartsOfOakGH Family.— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) November 11, 2020
From all of us @MedeamaSC #MEDSC #MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSCtotheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/ho2MGW6zuO
From all of us @LegonCitiesFC, we wish @HeartsOfOakGH a big 109th birthday. pic.twitter.com/pQli9mC9mw— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) November 11, 2020
Happy Birthday Accra Hearts of Oak. #Miners???????? pic.twitter.com/oENO5RmhNe— Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) November 11, 2020
I R O N sharpens I R O N. Happy 109th Anniversary, Phobia.#AKSC #AriseLetsBuild #KumApem pic.twitter.com/NpODAmYES5— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 11, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- 2020/21 GPL: We are not a title contender - Legon Cities coach
- Twitter users celebrate Accra Hearts of Oak on its 109th Birthday
- Hearts of Oak's Kwadwo Obeng Jnr vows to gun down Aduana Stars on Saturday
- We will get a better replacement for Victorien Adebayor – Inter Allies coach
- 2020/21 GPL: Kotoko announces gate fees for Eleven Wonders clash
- Read all related articles