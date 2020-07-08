Ashantigold S.C signs huge prospect Yaw Annor

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Obuasi-based Ghanaian top-flight club Ashantigold S.C has completed the signing of Bechem United winger Yaw Annor ahead of the 2020/2021 season.
According to the local radio station, Kumasi FM, the player has signed a three year deal with the Miners with the deal reportedly worth GH? 30,000.
The player together with his agent and CEO of Bechem United, Prof Nana Kwasi Darling, witnessed the signing of the transfer at the office of AshGold Club president, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong in Kumasi on Tuesday.
Annor, 22, had an unsuccessful trial stint with Spanish side CF Fuenlabrada before returning to feature for Bechem United in the recently cancelled 2019-20 premier league.
He is expected to play a major role in the club’s CAF confederations Cup campaign next season.
