Ashantigold coach Milovan Cerkovic full of praise for striker Hans Kwoffie

Ashantigold drew with Hearts of Oak

Ashantigold coach Milovan Cerkovic has revealed the importance of forward Hans Kwoffie to his team after netting a brace to salvage a point for the Miners in Accra against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 31-year-old was in top form as the Obuasi-based club left it late to secure an important away draw against the Ghanaian giants.



Hans Kwoffie has scored three of the four goals by Ashantigold this season, underlining his to the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.



“Somebody told me first that Kwoffie didn’t play well. I told him, he played well, because always two players with him," said Cerkovic after the game.



"He made chance with other players. He is very important to us. He doesn’t like to run too much. But he is very important to us. And when the chance comes for him to score, he scores. He is a big player,” he added.



The Phobians got their noses in front in the 32nd minute after Obeng Jnr. slotted home taking an advantage of a mistake by the AshantiGold defence.

The visitors drew level in the 56th minute through Hans Kwofie who connected a pass from Annor following a counter-attack.



Obeng Jnr. got his second goal of the night to put the Phobians ahead after heading home a brilliant cross from Razak with ten minutes to full-time.



Kwofie also got his second of the night and third of the season as he levelled in the dying minutes for the Miners as headed in a cross from substitute Amos Kofi Nkrumah.



AshantiGold will host Burkina Faso side Salitas FC in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday at the Len Clay stadium.