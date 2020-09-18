Sports News

Ashantigold coach Roberto Landi ready for CAF Confederation Cup challenge

Ashantigold coach, Roberto Landi

Ashantigold coach Roberto Landi says his team is ready for the challenge in Africa.

The Miners will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



The Obuasi based club were the last team from Ghana to play in the continent's second tier competition and with the abrupt end of the campaign last season, per the CAF statues they have the right to compete next season.



Roberto Landi, who arrived in Ghana a few days ago following the opening of the airport, is poised for the competition.



"The Confederation Cup is a big challenge for me, the players and management and we want to do well," he told Sikka Sports.

Domestic clubs are yet to be given the green light to start training despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, and Landi insists the team will immediately start training when government gives the go-ahead.



"Training starts as soon as possible to put the team in shape," said the Italian tactician.



"The team has a good squad to compete in Africa and we are 90%-95% sure we will excel," he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.