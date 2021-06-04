Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah targets MTN FA Cup title to secure Africa spot

Interim coach of Ashantigold, Thomas Duah has targeted the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup title in order to qualify for next season’s Africa inter-club competition.

The miners' hopes of winning this season’s league title is in limbo and according to the assistant coach of the club, they are focused on winning the FA Cup at the end of the season.



Speaking after the side 1-0 win over King Faisal in the round of 64 of the FA Cup, Duah indicated that his side is poised to win the FA Cup trophy to secure qualification to the CAF Confederations Cup.



“Every year, Ashantigold wants to go to Africa so once we were not able to win the league, we are focusing on the FA cup so we can win and qualify for Africa,” he said.

Ashantigold will lock horns in a regional derby clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



