Ashantigold cut ties with Damlen Wobenu, Atta Kusi and two others

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Atta Kusi

Ashantigold SC has parted ways with four players with immediate effect following an unimpressive spell at the club.

The Obuasi based side mutually terminated the contract of striker Benedict Wobenu who joined the club at the beginning of the 2019/2020.



The rest are defender Atta Kusi and midfielders Stephen Owusu Banahene and Isaac Quansah.



These trio are leaving the club since their expired contracts will not be renewed after failing to impress during their stay.

The four players received their termination letters on Wednesday August, 12 and they are now free to move to any club of their choice.



Ashantigold is expected to fill the void by making new additions in the coming days as they seek to compete in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.



Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed is already on his way to play at the Len Clay stadium next season.

