Ashantigold deny axing Felix Clottey and Michael Enu from club after Legon Cities drubbing

Assistant coach of Ashantigold, Thomas Duah

Assistant coach of Ashanti Gold Thomas Duah has rubbished claims that they have axed goalkeeper Felix Clottey and defender Michael Enu from the club after Legon Cities drubbing.

The Miners suffered a heavy defeat in their matchday 10 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium last week.



Following their defeat, club chairman Dr Kwaku Frimpong is reported to have blamed Felix Clottey and Michael Enu for their defeat and has also accused them of taking bribe.



The report also indicates the technical team has been asked to expel the players from the squad ahead of the Kotoko game.

But in an interview with Otec FM, Thomas Duah denied it and has asked the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“It is never true that Ashantigold has expelled goalkeeper Felix Clottey and defender Michael Enu from the club as being reported in the media,” he said.