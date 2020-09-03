Sports News

Ashantigold eyes move for Matthew Cudjoe - Manager confirms

Teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Manager of Matthew Cudjoe, Samuel Anim Addo has confirmed that Ashantigold has made an offer for the youngster.

Cudjoe was one of the most exciting young talents on the local scene after featuring for Asante Kotoko during the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League and is expected to contribute significantly to their upcoming campaign.



However, the camp of the player is demanding for $250,000 before Cudjoe will sign a permanent deal for Asante Kotoko.



Ashantigold, who is looking to bolster their squad ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season and is hoping to get the signature of the teenager.

“I can tell you that even Ashantigold have made a request for him, not only Kotoko; and so many other clubs that I can’t mention,” Anim Addo told Citi Sports.



“There are also offers from European clubs and but for COVID, he may have been outside the country by now because of the program that we had."



“But we are not in a rush at all. Even if he has to play in the local league, he will have to play for a club that is good for his development."

