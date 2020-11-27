Ashantigold forward Hans Kwoffie confident of victory over Salitas FC

Ashantigold forward, Hans Kwoffie

In-form Ashantigold forward Hans Kwoffie is optimistic of the Miners chances ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Salistas FC on Sunday.

The Obuasi based club will be hosting the Burkina Faso club in the first leg of the preliminary stage game at the Len Clay Stadium this weekend, and the forward who is currently leading the top scorers chart in the Premier League insists the game is a "must-win" for the Miners.



“There is no pressure on us to deliver. We were determined to win against Hearts but we couldn’t do we were a bit down, but this is Africa,” Kwoffie told Silver FM.



“Every player wants to prove his worth on such a platform. We will speak to ourselves as players and ensure we win this game for our supporters and the club.

"This match is a must-win. Even a draw will be like a loss to us. We must go all out to get the win.



“We must win with more goals too and also get a clean sheet. Because it’s a knockout so we must take more goals into the second leg.



"So I will urge my colleagues to be very determined," he concluded.