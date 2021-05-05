Ashantigold in talks with Ex-Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal

Coach Frank Nuttal

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold are in talks with former Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nuttal following the departure of Romain Folz from the club.

The French trainer left the club after only a month leaving the country without the club’s consent.



He became invisible in the Obuasi community on Monday but all efforts to trace his whereabouts went astray.



The 30-year-old is believed to have quit Ashantigold with immediate effect due to some misunderstandings with the top hierarchy of the club.

However, according to Kumasi based Fox FM, the miners have contacted the Scottish trainer for the vacant job.



Despite being tied to Ethiopian side, club President; Dr. Kwaku Frimpong is keen to secure the services of the gaffer.



Meanwhile, the club has appointed assistant coach Thomas Duah to lead the team in the interim.