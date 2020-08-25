Sports News

Ashantigold opens fresh contract talks with midfielder Latif Anabila - Reports

Abdul Latif Anabila

Ghana Premier League outfit, Ashantigold has commenced negotiations of contract of midfielder Abdul Latif Anabila for a possible extension of his stay with the miners.

Earlier report in the local media suggests that, the 2017 WAFU cup winner is on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko after having agreed personal terms with the Kumasi based club.



But according to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the miners have open fresh talks with the out-of-contract midfield enforcer for a possible extension of his deal.

The report further indicates that Ashantigold is seriously talking to representatives of the Asante Kotoko target to get the player to stay with the miners for 6 months to help them in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.



But it is believed that the player’s management does not fancy a return to the team again as they eye a move to rivals Asante Kotoko.

