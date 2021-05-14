Ashantigold re-hire former coach Ricardo Da Rocha

Ricardo Da Rocha, former Ashantigold coach

Ghanaian giants Ashantigold have re-employed former gaffer Ricardo Da Rocha for the remainder of the season.

The Brazilian coach returns to the club for a second spell and he is set to begin work on Friday morning.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs coach was in charge of the club in 2019 but left after just six months.



He replaces Romain Falz who spent only a month in charge of the Miners.

Da Rocha becomes Ashantigold's third manager of the 2020/21 season.



The Obuasi based club began the season with Milovan Cirkovic before replacing him with Romain Falz.



The Miners are having a topsy-turvy campaign as they lie 10 on the Premier league table after 24 match days.