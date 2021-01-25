Ashantigold scored God-gifted goals - Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Head coach of Legon Cities Bashir Hayford has expressed joy following his side’s win over Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Royals piped the miners 5-2 on home turf to record their second victory of the season and according to the coach, his outfit gave out the goals to their opponent.
Speaking after the game, he said, “We gave them the goals, you know the first goal was just a dash and the second goal was just miscalculation, they just stood there and somebody came from behind to tap and so all the goals that hey scored against us were God gift.”
“But if you look at the five goals that we scored it was all through tactical movement and I thank God for that. They are learning very fast, we played without a striker, I have converted the midfielders to strike for me and they are doing it very well. We started it, it was not working but now it is working,” he said.
