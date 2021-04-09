Ashantigold will beat Hearts of Oak - Richard Osei Agyemang

Ashantigold defender Richard Osei Agyemang

Ashanti Gold defender Richard Osei Agyemang is undoubtedly confident that his side will defeat Accra Hearts of Oak at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.

The miners will play host to the Phobians in matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League.



Despite anticipating a tough test against the rainbow boys, the former Kotoko towering guardsman says his outfit will come out victorious.



Speaking to Kessben FM, he said, “It is going to be a tough game but we will beat them because we need to win our remaining matches. This time we are going to win all our home games in the second round at all cost because we want to win the league. We didn’t have a good first round. Therefore, we have to correct things and get the needed points in the second round.”

He continued that, “We are not worried about Patrick Razak or their attackers, we will beat them. We have players that I don’t want to mention names but we will beat them. Paul Asare will play, during his time at Wa All Stars he always scored against Hearts. He will score and we will beat them.”



The first leg ended in a two-all draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ashantigold are 10th on the league table whereas as Hearts of Oak occupies 4th position.