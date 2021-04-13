Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor accuses Hearts of Oak of engaging in black magic 'juju'

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor, has accused Accra Hearts of Oak of using black magic ‘juju’ during their clash on matchday 19 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The miners inflicted a 1-0 win over the Phobians at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday courtesy of a strike from the captain, Amos Addai from the sport.



Speaking after the game, the former Bechem United player revealed that he saw the rainbow boys performing some incantations with his naked eyes in the course of the game.

“A club like Hearts of Oak to be using ‘juju’ on the field is not good. I saw everything myself that is why I was fighting with them. That is Africa sometimes they do things that you won’t understand so for me I think it is normal but I won’t take it lightly when it happens like this.”



“It’s not really good for a club like Hearts of Oak to be using ‘juju’ on the field, no it is not good,” he concluded.