Ashgold CEO breaks silence over coach Romain Folz’s AWOL

Ashantigold CEO, Emmanuel Frimpong

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong has spoken about the departure of head coach Romain Folz.

The Frenchman went AWOL after being in charge of Ashantigold for only a month as he was spotted leaving the country without the club’s consent.



Media reports suggested that Romain Folz left the Miners because of interference from the top hierarchy of the club.



CEO Emmanuel Frimpong has swiftly denied these reports in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM as he stated the reasons that might have led to the departure of the French coach.

"The only thing which will make him do that is maybe we paging him on the decision he took which he wasn’t supposed to take that decision.



"For me, if am to take that decision I will consult Dr. Kwaku Frimpong being the president before I take that decision. But anything that had to do with technical aspects he is in charge so nobody interferes in whatever he does with the technical team," Mr. Frimpong explained.



"I feel like whatever he did and we paging him made him left. I don’t know but just assuming and that’s what happened," he concluded.