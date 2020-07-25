Sports News

Ashgold Intensify chase for Hearts striker

Hearts of Oak striker, Joseph Esso

AshantiGold SC are keen on securing the signature of Hearts of Oak striker, Joseph Esso as the 2020/21 season draws near.

The Elephants are desperately in need of a striker after Shafiu Mumuni refused to extend his stay with the club following the expiration of his contract.



Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, the club’s President, has called the player for contract negotiations talks but Shafiu seems not to be interested in negotiations especially after his unsuccessful trials in Romania earlier in the year.



AshantiGold are preparing for next season CAF Confederations Cup and Esso has merged a top target.

AshantiGold are reported to have had initial talks with the Hearts top marksman after he turned down a contract extension from Hearts.



The 23-year-old striker joined the Phobians in February 2018 on a 3-year-deal after his contract with Ebusua Dwarfs came to an end, his current contract is expected to to end in January, 2021.

