Ashgold coach quits after one month

Coach Romain Folz

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold have announced the departure of head coach Romain Folz after just one month in charge.

“Head Coach Romain Folz and Goalkeepers Coach Alejandro Manu Rodriguez have officially requested for a mutual termination of their contract agreements with the club.



“Management would explore all available options in relation to their contractual situations and decide on the next line of action,” the Obuasi-based said in a statement.

They added: “assistant coach Thomas Duah has been tasked to lead the technical team until a substantive decision is made in relation to the technical direction of the club”. The 30-year-old French was appointed in March and was in the dugout for five games. He won two, drew two and lost one.