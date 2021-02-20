Ashgold hammer Aduana Stars 4-0 at Len Clay

Ashanti Gold players

Ashanti Gold SC ended their six-match winless streak with a 4-0 demolishing of Aduana Stars in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Len Clay Stadium on Friday.

The Miners had gone six matches without a win, picking only three points from a possible 18 and came with the determination to change the trend.



AshantiGold drew the first blood in the 27th minute through Frank Akoto as he converted from the spot following a handball incident inside the box, whilst Yaw Annor added the second goal three minutes later after connecting a well laid out pass from the midfielder, David Abagna to end the first half.



Aduana Stars lifted up their game in the second half with Coach Fabin bringing on Samuel Bio and Pius Asante Yeboah and managed to push forward in search of a goal.

This nearly materialized in the 57th minute but for Kwadwo Amoako’s swift intervention.



Abagna scored the third goal for AshantiGold in the 64th minute as he headed home a cross from Jacob Apau and recorded a brace later in the game to seal victory for Ashgold.