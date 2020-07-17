Sports News

Ashgold players should prepare well for Africa - Coach Yaw Acheampong

Ashantigold S.C players

Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks, Yaw Acheampong strongly believes that AshGold will excel in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Ghanaian international is confident that Ashantigold SC will perform better in the 2020/2021 Africa inter-club competition than they did in the previous edition.



“I think the club can make a case in Africa with better preparations,”



“Now the players are embarking on individual training due to the Covid-19 and that is not enough for them” Let see if the government will ease restrictions so they can do group training.”

“I will entreat them to prepare well. They have some talented players like Amos Addae and other good players who have tested Africa.”



“So if management is able to beef up the squad, they can do well having had experience in the ongoing season,” he concluded.

