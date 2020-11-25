Ashgold striker Hans Kwofie says Patrick Razak did not deserve MOTM award

Ashantigold striker, Hans Kwofie(L)

AshantiGold striker Hans Kwofie has criticized the decision to award Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak with the Man of the Match award.

The Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium ended 2-2 on Tuesday night. Kwadwo Obeng Jr scored a brace for the Phobians but was not enough as Kwofie snatched a point for the Miners with two goals.



After the match, Razak, who assisted Hearts of Oak’s second goal, was adjudged as the man of the match and Kwofie is not happy about it.



He insists that his teammate Yaw Annor should have won the award because he was the best player on the field. Annor assisted the first goal and played a key role in the second.

"My man of the match in our game against Hearts of Oak was Yaw Annor, not Patrick Razak but let's give the technical study group the benefit of the doubt."



"Razak also deserves but for me it should have gone to Yaw Annor of Ashantigold,” he told Pure FM.