Ashgold unable to tie Shafiu Mumuni down to a new contract

Ashanti Gold striker, Shafiu Mumuni

Striker Shafiu Mumuni has turned down a contract extension offer at Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC.

The lethal striker was in Romania earlier this year to have a trial session with CFR Cluj ahead of a transfer to the side.



Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he could not finalize a deal and has been in the country waiting to be recalled to seal the deal ahead of the next football season.



According to information gathered from Kumasi FM, Ashanti Gold SC has tried to extend the contract of Shafiu Mumuni but has failed.

It is understood that the offer presented by the majority shareholder of the club, Dr Kwaku Frimpong has been rejected by the player who is eager to leave the club.



According to the same report, Shafiu Mumuni has agreed in principle to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the end of his contract with Ashgold in case his transfer to CFR Cluj does not go through.

