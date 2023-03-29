0
Menu
Sports

Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil did well against Angola - Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi

337410686 717908523349249 8560298508066820573 N Majeed Ashimeru

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hasaacas Football Club coach, Yusif Basigi, praised the outstanding performance of Majeed Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil during their recent match against Angola.

Basigi commended the duo for their impressive play on the field, which contributed to the team getting a draw in Luanda.

"They were also looking at the kind of noise Ghanaians made so they don't kind anybody to urge them to work hard. It is so clear so definitely they have to lift up their game and they are also doing well," he said

Majeed Ashimeru came on in the 72nd minute replacing the injured Edmund Addo while Joseph Paintsil came on in the 61st minute to replace Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Joseph Paintsil assisted Osman Bukari's 72nd minute equalizer against the Palancas Negras.

Ghana lead Group E with 8 points after four matches following two wins and two draws.

The Black Stars will host Central African Republic and travel to Madagascar in the final two matches in Group E.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: