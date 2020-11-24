‘Assess the performance of your players and your tactics’ – Retired referee fires Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko SC

Retired referee, RTK Atifu has taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu for blaming Referee Daniel Laryea for their drawn game against Berekum Chelsea on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in Berekum on Matchday two after a last-minute free-kick goal by Emmanuel Clottey canceled Kwame Poku’s goal in the first half.



Maxwell Konadu after the game complained about Referee Daniel Laryea’s decision to award Berekum Chelsea with a free-kick in the final minutes of the game.



"He is a referee I respect so much but then in the last minute, I don’t know what came over him. But that is football, you accept it in football and move on," Maxwell Konadu said at the post-match press conference.



Reacting to this, Retired Referee RTK Attifu says Maxwell Konadu ought to rate his tactical prowess before he criticizes Referee Daniel Laryea.

“You have ninety minutes to play plus additional time and the referee took numerous decisions which you don’t have a problem with but one decision that went against you that is what you want to talk about?” – Rtd Referee RTK Attifu questioned Maxwell Konadu on Atinka FM.



“If that decision was in favour of Kotoko, would he say the decision was wrong? I mean sometimes we shouldn’t blame referees to create a scene of misunderstanding."



"Were your tactics good in any way through the whole ninety minutes? Were you top on your tactics? Were you advancing the way you should? This should be the kind of questions you should ask yourself after playing the match," he added.