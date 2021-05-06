Assistant Thomas Duah named interim AshantiGold coach

Thomas Duah

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold have appointed assistant coach Thomas Duah to act as the club's coach till the rest of the season.

This follows reports in the local media that the club were in talks with former Heart of Oak coach Frank Elliot Nuttal.



Young French coach Romain Folz has gone AWOL from the club and they have appointed Thomas Duah as the interim coach.



Spokesperson for the club Eric Karikari made this known in chat with Kumasi based Otec FM.



“There are few matches to end the season and so management has appointed Thomas Duah to take charge of the team on an interim basis till the end of the season” Communications Director Eric Karikari told Otec FM.



“We have no plans of bringing in another coach as of now” he added.

He arrived in Ghana in March and oversaw just five matches during his reign winning two, drawing two and losing just once since he arrived in the country in March 2021.



The miners have been without a substantive coach since the departure of Serbian Milovan Cirkovic due to ill health.



In his absence the miners have been relying on assistant coach Thomas Duah to steer the affairs of the club.



The Frenchman was appointed coach of Bechem United before the start of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but departed the club in July last year citing personal reasons.