Aston Villa ace Anita Asante criticizes English FA over coin toss proposal

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women midfielder

Aston Villa Women midfielder Anita Asante has questioned the English FA over a proposal to decide Women's FA Cup matches by a coin toss after the competition was suspended due to coronavirus.

The English FA have held talks to decide best way to progress with competition after second and third-round matches were postponed following the latest coronavirus lockdown as the Women's FA Cup classified as 'non-elite'.

