Aston Villa coach George Boateng donates to orphanage in Ghana

Boateng with some of the beneficiaries

Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng has made a donation to the Teshie Children’s Home in Accra, Ghana.

The former Middlesbrough captain presented bags of rice, toiletries, drinks, bags of sachet water, cooking oil and an undisclosed amount of money.



Boateng, 45, also interacted with the children and delivered an inspirational talk to urge them to put punch above.

After the donation, the ex Netherlands international said: ''We the players and coaches have been really lucky with the kind of life we live and the blessing we have. When you are blessed, I think it’s important to share what you have with the less-privileged people in society.''



Boateng is in Ghana on Christmas holidays.