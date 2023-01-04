0
Aston Villa make contact with Nico Williams representative over a possible move

Nico Williams 987009 Spanish winger, Nico Williams

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Aston Villa are interested in signing Spanish winger Nico Williams, Footballghana.com can report.

The Spanish international of Ghanaian roots has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe due to his outstanding performance for Athletic Bilbao.

Nico William's current contract with the Basque is expected to expire in the summer of 2024.

He is one of the players Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has pencilled down to reinforce the team next summer.

But the Premier League club will go for the signature of the winger at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The youngster is yet to renew his contract with the La Liga outfit as efforts to extend his stay has proved futile at the moment.

Footbaghana.com understands Aston Villa have made contact with the entourage of the 2022 World Cup star and could sign him in the summer.

Nico Williams has a €50M release clause at Athletic Bilbao.

